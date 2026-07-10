West Coast Cub & Antique Aircraft Fly-in returns to Lompoc

The West Coast Cub & Antique Aircraft Fly-in is back in the City of Lompoc, marking its third year since expanding beyond Piper Cubs.

This year's event features nearly 50 vintage, antique, experimental, and classic aircraft, drawing hundreds of aviation enthusiasts from across the region.

More than an airshow, organizers say the fly-in is about preserving aviation history and introducing a new generation to the world of flight.

"The main point is to advance aviation. We want people to be exposed to aviation. We want to bring the kids out to aviation, want them to experience it,” said Brian Stevens, EAA Chapter vice president.

Visitors can get an up-close look at aircraft built from the 1930s through the 1950s, meet the pilots who fly them, and hear the stories that have kept these historic planes in the air for decades.

One of those pilots is David Pierce, who has attended the event for the past three years.

This year, he brought his 79-year-old Piper Cub to Lompoc for its first-ever flight on the West Coast.

Pierce says these gatherings help keep aviation traditions alive while creating memories that can be passed down through generations.

"When my dad passed away a few years ago, he was cremated, and I took him on his final flight in the cub before we returned the ashes, gave him his last flight and closed his longbook where he had been it. I am hoping my son will take it up,” Pierce said.

The fly-in is free and open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., giving visitors the chance to explore the aircraft, meet pilots and keep the spirit of aviation alive.