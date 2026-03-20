200 transit riders will be able to ride for free in SLO County starting in July

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) is rolling out a new Transit Free Fare Pass Pilot Program.

"We’re going to call it the Mariposa Pass, and so the Mariposa Pass will have a branded monarch butterfly," said Ivana Rodriguez, SLOCOG Transportation Planner.

The pass will allow up to 200 eligible San Luis Obispo County residents to ride participating local transit services for free.

In its first year, the project is being funded with about $1 million through the Low-Carbon Transit Operations Program.

“They’re supposed to be used for communities that are disadvantaged to promote transit use,” Rodriguez said.

About 30 applications have been received so far.

“Applications are open now and we will be accepting applications until May,” Rodriguez said.

Applications are available on the SLOCOG website.

Those eligible include seniors, students, people with disabilities, veterans, low-income residents, anyone on Medicare, those who have a long commute or have never used public transit before.

The application should take about five minutes to fill out. The 200 people accepted will be notified in May with benefits beginning on July 1.