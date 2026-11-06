Brookshire Farms to reopen following pumpkin patch closure

Following a voluntary closure by Brookshire Farms amidst an E. coli outbreak investigation, the Los Osos farm will reopen Friday, November 6.

The initial closure and investigation came after multiple residents reported symptoms following visits to the farm’s pumpkin patch.

However, according to an Instagram post made by the farm on November 5, recent tests and environmental samples taken from the farm came back negative for the E. coli outbreak strain.

Since the pumpkins have always been safe, the farm is offering locals another chance to pick up a pumpkin and is giving away thousands of pumpkins for free.

In the post, Brookshire Farms also wanted to thank the community for its recent support and kind messages during the closure.

The farm will open November 6, at 11 a.m.

For the original story on the E. coli outbreak in the region, click here.