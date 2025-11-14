Caltrans, PG&E, other local agencies prepare for rain and wind across Central Coast

Rain is falling across the Central Coast, but before the storm hit, local agencies were prepping local roadways and utilities.

“This looks like it's going to be a significant storm, a series of storms that will start today,” said Ron Munds, Los Osos Community Services District (CSD) General Manager.

Munds said storms have caused flooding and power outages in the area before, so it’s important to prepare.

“We know Los Osos is prone to power outages. Make sure you have either backup generation or batteries and lights and be prepared for that as well,” Munds said. "We know PG&E is doing their due diligence to keep power on.”

Which is exactly what crews in San Luis Obispo were doing before the storm.

The inspector on site at one location told KSBY News that they were working on fixing a leaning power pole as a preventative measure with the strong winds that are expected.

Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski said that preparing for the storm is a collaborative effort between multiple agencies, such as the County, PG&E, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

“How we prepare and how we respond is really accomplished collectively," Drabinski said.

He said that they have pre-positioned machinery and materials where there has been flooding or downed power lines and trees in the past.

“Preparation is the most important thing, keeping the culverts clean, knowing where your personnel and your materials are so we can be in a position to respond should anything happen,” Drabinski said.

Now they wait to respond with the CHP for any potential incidents, reminding locals to also do their part to stay safe.

“My biggest call out I can make is for people to allow for extra time when they drive during these storms. None of us are so important that we have to get to that beating heart surgery that’s on the table that only I can be there. We have plenty of time,” Drabinski said.

He also added that if you see a public safety agency on the road to slow down and give them the space and time they need to do their work.