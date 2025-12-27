Christmas tree sales on the Central Coast and how to get rid of your tree

For some households, Christmas isn’t put away on December 26.

“We leave our tree up through New Year's just because we want to feel festive as long as we can and then yeah we take all of our ornaments down, pack it up, put it in the garage and bring it out right after Thanksgiving,” said Tori Fetrow, a Los Osos resident.

Fetrow also said that her family opted for a fake tree.

“We have a fake Christmas tree that we bought a number of years ago and although we love the smell of a fresh Christmas tree we were trying to save ourselves from chopping down a tree,” Fetrow said.

But for many people, nothing beats the look and smell of a real Christmas tree. One local tree farm told KSBY they’ve noticed familiar patterns in sales this year.

“Everybody is about the same as they were last year, sales were strong especially at the beginning it kind of tapered off in the middle," said Shawn Callaway, Owner of Brookshire Farms. "Ours at the end wear a lot stronger than normal.”

Callaway added that many tree farms are seeing a decrease of 10% to 15% in sales which he says is pretty standard.

The Brookshire Farms owner says they always aims to have no trees on the lot after Christmas, but they make use of any that are remaining.

“And wood chip them and use the chips for our Halloween production area for the driving on, walking on, keeping our weed control down, our erosion control down, dust control down," Callaway said.

If you have a real tree in your home this year, your garbage service likely has select days for pickups, but Callaway also shared a fun alternative to getting more out of it.

“Decorate it with some popcorn some dry fruit," he said. "Things that the birds and wildlife can eat and allow them to have some enjoyment out of the tree which will stay green for another three to four weeks easy outside."