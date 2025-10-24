From a beer garden to a costume contest, what you can expect at Los Osos Oktoberfest

Streets near the Baywood Park Pier will be filled with people for the 46th annual Los Osos/Baywood Park Oktoberfest event this Sunday, October 26.

This year's theme is “Eien Prosit."

"It means 'a toast,' and what we’re saying is a toast to the good things in life, to family and friends, kids and music and dance," explained Gary Friberg, Oktoberfest program director and volunteer.

The event will kick off with a four-mile fun run and will also include:



Beer garden

Kids' area

Car show

Food vendors

Live music

“Most of the events and festivities start around 9 a.m. The live music starts at 9 a.m., the run starts at 9 a.m., the beer garden will open at 9 a.m., but we won’t start pouring until 10 a.m. There’s a ton of stuff going on at the kids' area that opens at 12 p.m.," said Mason Randall, Oktoberfest volunteer.

The fan-favorite costume contest takes place at 2 p.m.

“Last year we had at least an hour of continuous entries of kids, girls in tutus and princess dresses, and adults in all kinds of funny, weird costumes and pets dressed up as cows,” Friberg said.

There will be some road closures in the area.

“At the top of 2nd and El Morro, all the way down to 2nd and Santa Ysabel and then Santa Maria will also be closed between 3rd and 1st," Randall said.

The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Bay Osos and the Los Osos/Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce. Randall said it is one of their biggest fundraising events of the year, with the two organizations splitting the earnings.

Admission to the event is free. Click here to see a full schedule of events.