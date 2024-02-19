Lessons from previous storm prepare Los Osos residents for latest round of rain

A storm two weeks ago forced store owners to close their doors due to power outages.

“It was flooded," Los Osos resident DJ Funches said." It was crazy, something I haven't seen."

Funches lives in Los Osos and spent the last few days planning ahead of the storm.

“Tarp everything in the backyard," he said. "We have a gazebo in the backyard. We had to tarp all that up and the tent."

This latest round of storms could bring up to 3 inches of rain to the area when it's all said and done. Chief meteorologist Dave Hovde has more on the potential impacts.

The gas stations in Los Osos had also lost power, making it hard for Miner’s Ace Hardware to find the needed fuel to keep its generator up and running. More than 7,000 people were without power in the city well into Sunday afternoon.

“We had to go to Morro Bay to even get gas for our generator but people were coming in and selling out our propane pretty quickly,” Alex Wood, manager for Miner’s Ace Hardware in Los Osos, said.

Employees tell me the power doesn't normally go out for as long as it did and so they only had one or two gallons of gasoline on hand for their generator.

This time they're not taking any chances this time around.

“About 10 gallons to just have them in the back,” Wood said.