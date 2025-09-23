Los Osos Chamber of Commerce promotes community involvement with new office

The Los Osos Chamber of Commerce has a physical location once again.

The Chamber had been holding meetings since 2020 on Zoom and at the Baywood Inn conference room following the Covid-19 pandemic. The efforts from chamber members and community fundraisers helped make the move happen.

"I think it's so amazing that we all came together and made this happen, turn the negative into a positive and are starting to rebuild into what that office was," said Mason Randall, Los Osos Chamber of Commerce president-elect.

After a six-month-long search, the new office sits at 2141 Bush Drive, Suite D in Los Osos.

Community members are invited to attend a ribbon cutting happening on Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m..Attendees will see a slideshow of the history of the chamber, then enjoy some ice cream and a mixer.

The Chamber hopes to be more accessible to community members in the new office.

"This is gonna be a place for people to come to have access, to get information, a hub for the community and for businesses. For people to be able to know what’s going on, be able to be connected with other local businesses other local business owners," Randall said.