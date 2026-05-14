Los Osos Community Services District welcoming new general manager

A new face will soon be leading the Los Osos Community Services District (CSD), as Greg Kwolek has been selected as the new general manager.

“I’m raising children there with my family, my wife," Kwolek said. "So it’s really exciting to get to serve in that capacity.”

He’s lived in Los Osos for the past five years while working as the public works director for the City of Morro Bay.

Los Osos CSD board member Chuck Cesena said that Kwolek’s experience in Morro Bay stuck out during the hiring process.

“His calmness, actually. I think Morro Bay has issues that they have dealt with for the past few years and really big ones and he was there for some of that and the fact that he could pick up new programs,” Cesena said.

Kwolek said that living in Los Osos, he's noticed issues firsthand. One that he’s looking to tackle is water.

“It’s the CSD’s job, along with the other water purveyors, to determine how much water can be pumped out, whether those developments can be supported,” Kwolek said.

He said another project on his upcoming to-do list is how the CSD would handle turning the former Sunnyside School site into a park if the ballot measure passes.

Ron Munds has served as the CSD’s general manager for about seven years. He’ll be in the role until his retirement in August, allowing time to train Kwolek.

“It’s bittersweet because we’re welcoming Mr. Kwolek and in a few months we’re going to be saying so long to Mr. Munds, not forever, he’ll probably serve on a committee or two maybe,” Cesena said.

Kwolek’s first day will be Monday, May 18.

“I got to know the board of directors, I got to know some of their interests, and I got to learn about the organization and the projects that the CSD is working on and it got me really excited about the job," Kwolek said.