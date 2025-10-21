Los Osos CSD looking for new fire and medical options

A letter of interest for shared fire and medical services was sent last month on Sept. 19, from the Los Osos Community Service District (CSD).

Los Osos currently contracts with San Luis Obispo County Fire, who contracts with CAL FIRE for their fire and medical services. Due to a 25% increase that was shown in the Los Osos 2025-26 fiscal year budget the CSD has decided to explore other options.

“That sent up a red flag of course that we needed to look at maybe options,” said Ron Munds, General Manager of the Los Osos CSD.

That along with an expiring SLO County contract led them to the following options:



Create their own fire department

Continue with the county

Negotiate directly with CAL FIRE

Look for a new fire partner

Due to the cost, creating their own fire department was ruled out. That is when the letter was sent and reviewed by the Morro Bay City Council.

City of Morro Bay

"The council authorized responding to that letter of interest. They did not authorize partnering with Los Osos but they authorized me to devote some time to exploring that option and see it it makes sense for both agencies," said Daniel McCrain, Morro Bay Fire Chief.

The City of Morro Bay will also designate a subcommittee to assist during the process of creating a proposal. Once the proposal is created McCrain will take it back to the council before sending it to Los Osos CSD.

The Los Osos CSD owns its fire station and fire engines, which would make the partnership mainly for personnel; an ongoing issue the community has faced.

“If there is ever a fire you have to have at least four people to start your fire protection. What we’ve been struggling with, with the reserve program is having enough people to fill that fourth seat,” Munds said.

And in order to have that staffing the CSD is looking into a special fire tax.

“It’s gonna be a significant increase I really couldn’t say a number right now but it’s going to be quite a bit. So we want to make sure we know what we’re doing and done our best due diligence to find the best deal for our community,” Munds said.

“Unless it’s a huge amount of money that really stresses everybodies pockets then that could be an issue but I think to give us more services you have to pay a little more you know,” said Marilyn Ameer Freiler, a Los Osos resident.

Eva Grady of CAL FIRE said every community should look at numbers and get bids before renewing their contracts to make sure the services provided meet their needs.