Los Osos CSD looking to evaluate fire service contracts from Morro Bay and CAL FIRE

In October 2025, the Los Osos Community Services District (CSD) expressed interest in sharing fire and paramedic services with the City of Morro Bay.

That came after the CSD saw a 25% increase in service costs with San Luis Obispo County Fire.

They are also exploring options with CAL FIRE.

“We’re expecting proposals for both of them. That letter that went to the Morro Bay City Council last night outlined costs,” said Ron Munds, Los Osos CSD General Manager.

The potential first year with Morro Bay Fire would be $3,170,837 for personnel costs, $470,450 for operating costs, and $543,063 for direct costs, coming to a total of $4,184,350.

Los Osos pays for fire services through the Zone B property tax that brings in around $3 million a year and a special fire tax that brings in about $700,000 a year.

“Around $110 per residential property right now, so it’s not that high but we know it’s going to need to go up significantly. I don’t have that number yet because it really depends on how we land in these negotiations,” Munds said about the special fire tax.

“I’m okay with the increase, that’s fine," said Los Osos resident Dan Shea.

“Depends how much it is," said local Vic Vacanti. "I mean, if it’s a reasonable hike, I can go along with that.”

“Nobody wants to pay more but if it’s reasonable and it’s gonna benefit us, the communities, I’d be open to that,” said resident Paul Osteen.

Los Osos currently has three regular firefighter-paramedics and one on reserve.

“The goal is to move to four permanent regular staff, so we have that coverage cause that’s very important for emergency response, not only for fire but for paramedic services,” Munds said.

The contract would be for 15 years with four full-time responders in Los Osos.

The CSD is waiting for CAL FIRE's contract proposal before making a decision. They will then be reviewed at a future CSD board meeting.