Los Osos CSD searches for new general manager, following Munds' retirement later this year

The Los Osos Community Services District (CSD) is looking for a new general manager.

Current General Manager Ron Munds has been in the position since 2019 and has decided to retire when his contract ends in August.

“After almost 38 years of public service and a lot of it public works type of thing, utilities and public works projects and roles, I’m really going to miss this job the most,” Munds said.

The district has hired a recruiting agency. The general manager position is chosen by the CSD's Board of Directors, which is made up of elected and appointed officials.

No specific degree is required, but experience working in public management is highly encouraged. The job posting shows that the annual salary for the position ranges from $196,691 to $214,200.

Munds says the board is aiming to fill the position around June, giving him an opportunity to help the new general manager with the transition.

He noted this is important because of ongoing issues like the Sunnyside School proposition, fire service contracts, and even lingering issues with drainage from the 2023 storms.

“There’s an array of things that are still on the table and I’ll do my best to try to help that new person understand all those but remain available, because dealing with FEMA, for instance, isn’t something that you can just jump into and understand overnight,” Munds said.

Daniel Hack has been a Los Osos resident for the past 15 years and shared what he would like to see from someone in that position.

“I’d like to see someone for keeping our quality of life here," Hack said. "More recreational lands, more bike paths, which we don’t have enough of, and definitely water is a huge consideration for all the residents here... in terms of development and making sure we have enough and the quality maintains.”

Another resident, Mallerie Cordes, has lived in the area for about a year. She said she's been following the Sunnyside park efforts and would like to see that continue. She also shared what she hopes the new general manager can do about growth in Los Osos.

“We just bought a house a few months ago and so I totally understand the need for more housing but also the balance between the environmental impacts and things like that, so I guess someone that can find a good balance between those two things,” said Mallerie Cordes.

Munds said that interviews will start in March and that a good candidate should be flexible and engage with the community as much as possible.

He also shared that he’s looking forward to retirement.

“I love surfing," Munds said. "I love outdoor things, you know. I’ll be a lot more flexible. I surf with a group of people that are majority, that are now retired and I’m one of the last not."

The deadline to apply is February 8.