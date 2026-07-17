Los Osos measure passes securing long-awaited park

The Los Osos Measure B-26 passed in June with 3,465 'YES' votes and 2,943 'NO' votes.

This means a park would go into the old Sunnyside School site. At its most recent board meeting, the Los Osos Community Services District (CSD) said next steps include creating a masterplan which can take six to eight months to complete.

Some of the possible options for the 12-acre site located off Los Osos Valley Rd include moving the CSD to the property which would take up about 25%-40% percent of the space and save the CSD $40,000.

KSBY News asked people in the community to find out what they would like to see at the new park.

“I think a splash pad would be awesome just something to cool off during the summer,” said Ciara Boggs. “A soccer field that would be cool I want to get her in soccer when she gets to be of age so some team sports would be awesome maybe a little baseball field would be cool.”

Tellyn Jones lives in Cayucos and says she’d like to see the park be fenced in and have a pump track for kids to ride their bikes on.

“I think picnic benches like I love the idea of having some trees and shade and a picnic bench for people to have snacks,” Jones said.

One Los Osos resident said she signed early petitions for the park because she’d like to see green space preserved.

“A dog park I do have a dog and we come to the community center pretty regularly for it so it’d be nice to have that extra space available,” Patricia Holley said. “Facilities for people to have events and that sort of thing. Hoping that kind of expands over there.”

The approval comes with a parcel tax for residents, which will begin at $185 per year to get the $511,700 for acquisition which is estimated to take about 15 years. It will then drop to $100 per parcel per year to account for operations and maintenance.

The CSD and the San Luis Coastal Unified school district have not yet finalized the final purchase price and the CSD wouldn’t be able to get occupancy until Jan. 1, 2027.