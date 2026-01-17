Los Osos residents will vote on ballot measure in June, deciding future of Sunnyside School property

The former Sunnyside School site in Los Osos is another step closer to being turned into a public park, with the decision now up to voters in June.

The public school closed in 2002 due to declining enrollment. Over the years, the site has been leased to CAL FIRE and a Waldorf school.

Now, with approval from the Los Osos Community Services District (CSD) Board on Monday, voters in Los Osos will decide on a $15 monthly parcel tax to turn the property into a community park.

“And almost universally it was in favor of the Los Osos CSD voting to approve the resolution and send it to the county clerk to be put on the ballot,” said Deborah Howe, Sunnyside Park Citizens Coalition member.

But Howe said not everyone at the meeting was in favor of it, including a local developer.

“He has his own reasons for wanting this to not be a park. He has plans to develop this area," Howe said. "So he brought up points that he felt were relevant.”

The final decision will now be in the voters' hands.

“As of right now, it is the only ballot measure that’s going on the June election ballot so we don’t have any other measures in the county," said Elaina Cano, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder.

County counsel will have to write the measure in an unbiased way, summarizing what the proponents of the measure have put together. The text of that measure will be available for public view on Feb. 6.

Efforts to transform the school started back in 2024 but the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors couldn't purchase it due to budget constraints.

The CSD then stepped in to acquire the property off of Los Osos Valley Road, with survey results showing most residents were interested in a park.

Enough signatures from volunteers were gathered last month to put a measure on the June ballot.

Alexa Fitch has lived in Los Osos for the past 12 years and was at the property Friday morning. She walks the area a few times a week and said she’d be willing to pay a bit extra for the park.

“I personally do because I think it would just add to the community and be a great benefit to everyone so for me personally, I think it’s worth it," Fitch said.

The special district election will be held on June 2.