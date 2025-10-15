Los Osos turns on the tap at three new recycled water sites

Three new recycled water sites in Los Osos are now functional after months of construction and years of planning.

A ribbon cutting was held at the Red Barn at the Los Osos Community Park to celebrate the long-time efforts.

“It’s wonderful. I started working on it back in 2016, nine years ago, and look, we’re here today,” said Ron Munds, Los Osos Community Service District (CSD) General Manager.

The upgraded irrigation systems are located at Los Osos Community Park, Monarch Grove Elementary and Los Osos Middle School.

“It’s really good knowing that my community has a plan for how to provide water, not only potable water for drinking but also water for the schools and the park so that they have green fields in a way that’s sustainable," said Greg Kwolek, Los Osos resident.

Munds says the project will have multiple benefits since Los Osos is dependent on groundwater.

“So adding recycled water just takes a little bit of pressure off that groundwater pumping, so that’s the benefit. Plus, during droughts when water cutbacks can happen, recycled water will always be there," Munds said.

The water that is produced by the Los Osos Water Resource Recovery Facility goes through a UV disinfection process to ensure it’s safe for irrigation.

“When the water doesn't meet those safe conditions, we’re able to divert that water and not send it, in which the school districts and the community park would be able to use potable water for irrigation if the recycled water was not safe for use," said Cori Burnett, Recycled Water Project Manager.

The $951,000 project was paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act, federal funds that aim to help improve economic and public health impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.