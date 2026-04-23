Morro Bay set to get new pharmacy as Los Osos residents advocate for one too

It’s been nearly 10 months since Rite Aid closed its locations in Los Osos and Morro Bay, leaving many residents without their go-to pharmacy.

“I used Rite Aid all the time and we just need something more here in Los Osos,” said David Eckstrom.

Eckstrom has gathered signatures and written letters to both CVS and Walgreens, hoping one of the companies will fill the empty Los Osos Valley Road space.

He told KSBY News that since many seniors live in Los Osos, having access to a nearby pharmacy is important.

“They can’t travel, necessarily travel to San Luis as easily as a young person can and we need local things drugstore,” Eckstrom said.

While Los Osos does have two other pharmacies, Eckstrom says he chooses to have his medications filled in San Luis Obispo.

Meanwhile, city officials in Morro Bay say Walgreens will be taking over the former Rite Aid location in the Albertsons shopping center with an expected opening date of June 18. The location will also be open on weekends.

“That’s great," Eckstorm said. "I may switch over there if something doesn’t come over here.”

Pill Save Pharmacy is currently the only pharmacy in Morro Bay. CEO Ihab Doss said they opened following Rite Aid’s closure and also offer free deliveries.

“So we managed to help the patients of Morro Bay and Los Osos,” Doss said.

He says having more than one pharmacy is a good thing.

“We would love to see more pharmacies opening, to be able to serve their patients of the Central Coast," Doss said.

Walgreens in Morro Bay is currently hiring for multiple positions.