Multiple North Coast districts still lack candidates for November election

Preparations for the Nov. 3 election are underway, but there are still some things that need to be figured out.

“After the candidate filing period closed, there were still approximately 24 unfilled, which means that the candidates, there was no candidates that came forward,” said Elaina Cano, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder.

Six of the races without candidates are on the North Coast, including the Los Osos Community Services District, San Simeon Community Services District, Cambria Community Healthcare District, and Cayucos Sanitary District.

Other vacant positions are in:



Avila Beach Community Services District

Garden Farms Community Water District

Independence Ranch Community Service District

Linne Community Services District

Oceano Community Services District

Squire Canyon Community Services District

Cuyama Joint Unified School District

San Miguel Joint Union School District

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Cano told KSBY News that all of the districts are responsible for finding people to fill those positions and must submit names no later than Oct. 22 for the County Board of Supervisors to make appointments.

There are only a few requirements for those interested in serving.

“You do have to be a registered voter, and you have to live within the district for which you are running, and if it’s a trustee area then you also have to live within that specific trustee area,” Cano said.

She added that if no one comes forward in time, then a special election could be called, and that would cost the individual districts.