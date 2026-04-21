New development approved for empty lot in Baywood

Every Monday afternoon, the corner of Second Street and Santa Maria Avenue in Los Osos is bustling with people during the weekly farmers' market, but that could soon look a little different with the approval of a new two-story mixed-use project.

At a planning and building hearing on Friday, San Luis Obispo County officials addressed concerns community members had about the building such as the impacts to the farmers market, parking and water usage.

The project has two floors, with the bottom serving as commercial with up to three occupants, and the second floor as residential with three units.

The plans show that the frontage space is about 125 feet along Santa Maria Ave., which is where the weekly farmers market takes place every Monday.

“Will require the applicant coordination with the North County Farmers Market association for uninterrupted activities of the farmers market within the fronting right of way,” said Dane Muller, SLO County project manager at the hearing.

There will also be improvements to parallel street parking to accommodate a wider sidewalk.

KSBY News spoke with a local resident, who's lived in Los Osos since the 80s.

“All the building that’s taking place here is ruining the whole, the whole magic of this area, it’s my opinion anyway," said Bruce Crawford. "I won’t move away but it’s sad."

As for water concerns, project managers from the county said at the hearing that it does not involve subdivision of land and does not require any new service water extension.

“I’ve been here long enough to know the change and it’s been changing every year,” said Noi Miner, owner of Noi's 2nd Street Cafe.

Miner said that she rents a lot across from the proposed development so her customers have a place to park, something that she’s noticed can fill up quickly on weekends or busy afternoons.

“If we have more building, new building coming in the question right is do we have enough parking or not," Miner said.

The project will have seven on-street parking spaces along 2nd St. and Santa Maria Ave. It’ll also have six on-site, with four being reserved for the residents.

Some say this could also mean more business.

“My business it’s getting like better and better and that’s because more people come to town,” Miner said.

The project now enters a 14-day period during which the decision can be appealed to the Board of Supervisors.