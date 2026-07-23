Non-profit to host second art show fundraiser for Cuesta Inlet maintenance

For the second year in a row, the Art for the Inlet event aims to raise funds for maintenance of the community-purchased Cuesta Inlet in Los Osos.

“[It's a] popular location for plein air artists," said Margarete Schmidt, Save Cuesta Inlet board member. "They come here to paint, to give classes, to get inspiration for their artwork, and they are one of our biggest supporters.”

Save Cuesta Inlet closed escrow on the $735,000 property in December.

Schmidt said that as the new owners of the property, they don’t know yet how much maintenance costs will be, but the first big project they’re planning to tackle is the cleanup of abandoned boats, and they’ll need to pay dumping fees.

Last year’s art sale netted more than $20,000, with artists donating anywhere from 60% to 100% of sales to the non-profit.

“Some of our artists sold out and had to return to their studio to get more works, it was so popular. So I encourage everyone to come and to come early for the best selection of art," Schmidt said.

She added that this year, there will be a large selection of art from cards to lavish canvases and a wide range of prices.

Featured artists include Ken Christiansen, Elizabeth Hale, Frank Eber, Dotty Hawthorne, and Jan French.

The event will take place in conference rooms at Sea Pines Resort on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.