Prescribed burn at Montaña de Oro paused due to high heat, wind

Prescribed burns, like a month-long burn in the works at Montaña de Oro, are done for multiple reasons, such as reducing fuel loads and managing forests before wildfire season, an effort that is conducted by various agencies.

“So the Air Pollution Control District works with various fire agencies and landowners, even up to a year in advance to some of these prescribed burns, and places like State Parks that’s doing the Montaña de Oro burn, they give us burn windows that they’re interested in burning," said Meghan Field, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Specialist.

Currently, the Montaña de Oro burn has been paused due to high temperatures and wind, something that is closely monitored during prescribed burns.

“The heat is just right, the wind is moving in a direction that is going to lift that smoke up and away from the populated communities, and we’re making sure there’s no inversion layers; we don’t want any smoke getting trapped," Field said.

California State Parks is carrying out the burning. Environmental Specialist Kelly McFadden says they take many precautions.

“We set up hose lays and we have multiple engines available so there’s plenty of water and we can put out anything that’s unwanted and kind of control the fire behavior,” McFadden said.

McFadden added that the trails and park remain open during the burns, but that it’s important for visitors to know that there could be some smoke.

“Generally, the park in its entirety is pretty clear and you probably won’t even notice that we’re burning,” McFadden said.

The burning is expected to continue through April 3.