Ralphs grocery store looking to potentially add gas station in Los Osos

The area off of Los Osos Valley Road could soon be home to the town’s newest gas station as Ralphs grocery store is looking to take over the space but it is currently in the early stages.

"It’ll have to go through a lot of discussions, the community advisory council will weigh in on it and anybody who wants to establish a gas station there would need to come to the county for appropriate permits," said Bruce Gibson, District 2 Supervisor.

Gibson told KSBY that since it was a gas station before, that land appears to be allowed at that location, so the new supplier would need to meet all the current standards.

“Also address any potential contamination of the ground. Not saying that that’s the case at this particular place but you know that gas stations at various places have head leaks from their tanks,” Gibson said.

The gas station would be a 12-pump station located across from Starbucks and down the street from the Ralphs grocery store.

The two gas stations in Los Osos are Chevron and Shell. According to Gas Buddy, as of Wednesday, March 4, Shell is selling regular gas at $4.59 while at Chevron it’s $4.99.

On Wednesday morning, many Los Osos residents shared they usually fill up elsewhere.

“Actually, I go to Costco for our gas and if I really need gas I’ll go to Morro Bay because it’s cheaper," said Sammyeanne Davis, Los Osos resident.

Ralphs has 13 gas stations in California, including one in Orange where price for regular gas is currently $4.19.

Gibson said that the county’s planning department would take care of land use permits such as this one and there’s a possibility the environmental health division can take a look at it as well.