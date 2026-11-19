Some residents have noticed roads around Los Osos are being dug up.

“I noticed the construction about a month ago," said Lisa Schicker, a Los Osos resident. "Started noticing metal plates that were remaining on the roads all around this neighborhood in Baywood."

Schicker is one of the residents who reached out to KSBY News wondering what all the construction is about.

A representative with SoCalGas told KSBY News that it is part of an ongoing gas utility project. It’s approved by the California Public Utilities Commission. The project is designed and is used to assess pipeline conditions and make improvements where needed.

“Construction takes up the whole road sometimes slows us down a little but nothing terrible it’s just that we didn’t know what was going on," Schicker said. "And every time the roads get destroyed here who pays for that? Who pays for the reconstruction of the roads?”

A representative of SoCalGas said that the cost of this project is are recovered through customer rates, which are reviewed and approved by subject to the California Public Utilities Commission's review and authorization.

I asked the price of these projects and we are waiting to hear back.

Several projects have already been completed in Los Osos and five are currently underway; some estimated to be completed next month while others not until March.