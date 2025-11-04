SLO County Clerk-Recorder shares tips to ensure your ballot is counted promptly on Election Day

The statewide Special Election is Nov. 3, and whether you're mailing off your ballot or voting in-person, election officials share some common voting mistakes to avoid.

At the County Clerk-Recorder's office in San Luis Obispo, votes are already being processed.

To ensure your vote is counted right away, Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano says to confirm your assigned polling location. This can be found on the stub of your vote-by-mail ballot.

If you’re registered to vote by mail but want to vote in person, Cano says it’s best to bring your ballot with you so it can be swapped out for a precinct ballot. In case you don't have your ballot with you, you’ll still be able to vote.

"The poll workers are going to have to call to make sure that no ballot has been returned and once that’s confirmed, then that voter still gets to vote right then and there,” Cano said.

If you are voting by mail, she says to make sure your signature on the ballot matches what’s on your license, and to mail it at the post office.

“To make sure that it does get postmarked, cause if not, then chances are it’s going to get postmarked for the day after and once we receive it, it will be considered untimely and we will not be able to process it,” Cano said.

Once received, votes are verified individually.

“It’s a lot of work to process everything, make sure that everybody gets their voting credit and to make sure that all of the votes are tabulated accurately and to get the results to people as timely as possible because that’s what everybody wants to know, the results," said Melanie Foster, Deputy Director Clerk-Recorder.

At least 43% of ballots sent out to registered voters in San Luis Obispo County have been returned so far.

“I just encourage everybody to vote. No matter what your feelings are on this subject, please make your voice heard. Your vote is your voice," Foster said.

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line before the clock strikes 8, you will still be allowed to vote.