Spooner's Cove parking lot reopens: Here's what caused the closure

The parking lot at Spooner's Cove in Montaña de Oro State Park is back open after being closed following a recent storm that washed debris and sand up into the lot.

A popular spot near Los Osos, Spooner’s Cove attracts people throughout the year. Visitors like Krysti Tauer from Southern California are happy to see the parking lot not only open again but also less bumpy.

“We’ve been coming for years and we usually come up once or twice a year and lately we’re coming up more often but lately the parking lot has always had potholes in it. From right now, it looks like it’s actually smooth and you can drive through it without trying to swerve through a slalom course,” Tauer said.

Along with the initial December 28 storm, subsequent storms and high surf led State Parks to close the lot until cleanup could be done.

Dan Falat, San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent for CA State Parks, says it took crews about five days to move out the debris and sand.

“You take equipment, hand tools, clean that out and then with the flooding you’ll tend to get potholes and other things in that area as well so road base has to be added to it so we can fill everything in,” he said.

Falat says it’s not uncommon for sand and debris to wash into the parking lot at Spooner's Cove.

“It’s something we prepare for every year. Obviously, we don’t always get those big swells and tides coming in. This one’s been a lot larger than what we saw even last year but inherently up and down the coast you're going to get the big swells and tides come in so its something we’re always prepared for,” Falat said.

He says the cleanup cost about $1,000. While this project is now complete, State Parks still has other ongoing projects including the San Simeon Pier, which remains closed, Hearst Castle Road, and the road at Spooner's Cove leading up to Spooner's Ranch House.

Falat says crews have accounted for rain and storms in their project timelines.

“We work in a natural environment and, obviously, nature can be a little difficult sometimes but that’s what living on the coast is all about,” Falat said.

Local residents say they are happy the parking lot is open again.

“Smooth new parking lot is nice. We’re parked up on the bluff and we’ve been coming this last week but looks like it’s going to be great,” said Nathan Weber, Los Osos resident.

State Parks says although the lot is back open for people to come and park, a section of it will remain closed.