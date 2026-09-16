To build in this coastal town, you have to buy your neighbors new water fixtures

The Title 19 retrofits program is required to be completed by all new developments in Los Osos that use water from the groundwater basin before they are able to build.

“Title 19 program originally started back in 2009; it was a response to seeing, okay, the Los Osos water basin needs some cushion, needs some help,” said Claire Momberger, San Luis Obispo County Senior Planner.

In order to protect the groundwater basin, which has been in overdraft, new developers need to replace their future neighbors’ water fixtures such as old washing machines, toilets, or even showerheads at a 2:1 ratio to offset water use for the new development.

The number of fixtures a property owner would need to update is all figured out in the project application and based on the type of project.

Momberger said that a new single-family home in Los Osos is required to offset 256 gallons per day of water use.

“So that kind of averages out to maybe 10 toilets, three clothes washers, and one shower head," Momberger said.

She said that the water positive program has given out 66 certificates so far.

Matt Davis, design and permit lead for Crizer Construction in Los Osos, said that they have five projects working toward their certification, with three out of those completing the program.

“People are always a little flabbergasted to learn that the amount of physical interaction it requires with essentially strangers,” Davis said.

Davis added that most people will either reach out to neighbors on social media, send postcards in the mail, or post flyers around town.

This can cause some hurdles for those who are from out of town.

“And then it’s just kind of ironic that the county you go through to get that approval then forces you to interact with the community that may not even want your project to be approved in the first place," Davis said.

He said some clients have even opted out of doing the work, waiting to see if anything changes with county requirements.

“It’s required at the very end," Davis said. "The county, you’re allowed to apply for a permit, go through review, have your plans approved but not issued. "

Momberger said that as technology and studies have evolved, so has the program. One of those recent updates has been that the retrofits have to be done within the same water purveyor area as the proposed development in order for the retrofit to count towards credit.

She added that the county keeps a list of people interested in receiving retrofitted appliances.

More information on the program can be found here.