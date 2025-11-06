Vegetation management project in Los Osos aims to improve ecosystem and provide fire protection

At the Monarch Preserve in Los Osos, a collaborative effort between San Luis Obispo County Parks, CAL FIRE, and County Fire is underway to clear away dead vegetation that could be fuel for a fire.

Sally Ryono and Ginny Palmer live nearby and walk their dogs, Jasper and Jackson, at the preserve nearly every day.

“I think wildfire safety is the biggest thing. We’ve had problems with insurance companies and everything, you know, not wanting to insure us because we’re close to this kind of a situation, so we’re really happy to have them here,” Ryono said.

The first phase of the project will be removing dead vegetation and cutting low-hanging tree branches, which will benefit both the ecosystem and local residents.

“So that we have more of a see-through forest that is both good habitat for the monarchs as well as providing wildfire defense for the community here at Monarch Grove," said Dave Erickson, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Division Chief.

After the first phase is complete, staff will work on a long-term management plan for the property.

“We don’t really have a timetable on that. We’re hoping to get that done maybe in the next year to 18 months," said Brian Wilder, San Luis Obispo County Parks Superintendent.

Erikson said they are focusing the work 100 feet from the tree line.

“I know that it’s probably something that’s been on, you know, their minds and they were wanting to see that done, and seeing this through is just a great opportunity for everyone," said Josh Lorenzo, North Coast Battalion Chief.

The cost of the crews' work will be shared between County Parks, CAL FIRE, and San Luis Obispo County Fire.

Now, residents in the area have reassurance that some precautions have been taken.

“Very relieved," Palmer said. "Cause I know the winds can really pick up sometimes and when it is really dry, it’s always been a concern, so we’re greatly relieved."

The clean-up will continue over approximately 10 days until the end of the year, weather permitting.