Volunteers to begin collecting signatures for Sunnyside School ballot measure

Results of a recent survey found that people in Los Osos are leaning toward the purchase of the former Sunnyside School site, potentially to use it for a community park. Those results clear the way for a ballot measure on the 12-acre property's future.

Volunteers with the Sunnyside Park Citizens Coalition will now work to collect enough signatures to put a property tax proposition on the ballot next June. The tax would fund the Los Osos Community Services District's purchase of the school site.

“We’ve tried very hard to work with the county, but again, going back to their budget constraints at this point in time, they’ve indicated they have no desire to be involved…very unfortunate, we understand the concern about expense,” said Ron Munds, Los Osos CSD General Manager.

Citizen initiative volunteer Tom Maier said he feels acquiring the land is important for the community.

"We have only one small community park. It’s just six acres and it’s not nearly enough for a community this size. We should have more like seven times that amount... 42 acres,” Maier said.

The Los Osos CSD will soon begin negotiations with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District regarding the terms of the potential purchase.

“This is a community project and it’s community-driven and our citizens’ group is working actively to gauge that support. And if we’re successful, this will be a great addition to, like I said, not only current residents but future generations,” Munds said.

The petitions will start circulating around the end of October and signatures will be gathered through January 22.

