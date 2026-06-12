Where does Los Osos' Measure B stand a week after Election Day?

If it passes, Measure B-26 would charge Los Osos property owners $185 a year for 15 years, then $100 a year after that to pay for the purchase of the former Sunnyside School and its transformation into a park.

On Election Night, the "no" votes led by just 100 votes.

“Well, we weren’t leading but we were very, very close, so we were all just crossing our fingers and our toes,” said Deborah Howe, Sunnyside Park Citizens Coalition member.

More than a week later, as of Thursday afternoon, the "yes" votes now lead with more than 400 votes.

“So we are very optimistic and feel that it will continue to grow in our favor,” Howe said.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Ryan Pinkerton told KSBY News that, regarding the sale of the property, “SLCUSD and the Los Osos Community Service[s] District have a tentative agreement ready for approval. We are waiting for the election to be certified to determine next steps.”

Jeff Edwards, a Los Osos developer, says that if the measure is passed, the Los Osos Community Services District would enter into a due diligence period to assess the site, something he sees could be a challenge because of the site’s steep topography.

“The 12 acres is not flat, and so given the elevation changes, it’s hard and certainly expensive to create active play fields, softball fields, soccer fields, that kind of thing,” Edwards said.

Some Los Osos residents who walk in area have mixed feelings on the project.

“I remember when they used to play Little League out here too in the summers and stuff, you know, it does get utilized," said Kelly Smith. "I think it’s a great idea in general, I just, like again, I don’t like the funding mechanism.”

“I just feel like us being property owners that it’s being put on us,” said Debbie Smith.

A Sunnyside Park Citizens Coalition member says if passed, the taxes would begin next year.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office has until July 2 to certify the votes. As of early Thursday, the county still had more than 17,000 unprocessed ballots. Click here for the latest results.