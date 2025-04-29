Morning Minute: Fire maps, student visas and motel expansion

Good morning Central Coast and Happy Tuesday! In addition to a nice day outside, here are some of the top stories from Daybreak!

Fire Maps in Santa Barbara: After more than 10 years, the state has updated their fire maps. New areas, which include Santa Barbara, have been added as fire hazard zones. Community reporter Juliet Lemar looked into some of the newly updated areas in Santa Barbara that have been added while community reporter Karson Wells did the same for San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

Cal Poly student visas: Community reporter Ashley Stevens previously reported that 40 students across California State Universities had their visas revoked by the federal government including four at Cal Poly. However, she learned that those four were reinstated. Across the country, over 1,000 students have had their student visas and legal status revoked.

Motel expansion in Cayucos: Community reporter Sophia Villalba spoke with community members receiving mixed-responses on a newly proposed motel in Cayucos. Nene’s Place is a proposed 4,910 square foot, two-story motel that is set to go in along South Ocean Avenue in Cayucos. Uriah Donaldson is the developer behind the project.