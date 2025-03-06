Morning Minute: Parking and local school updates

It's another wet morning here on the Central Coast but we have some sunshine headed our way! Here are some stories we're following on Daybreak:



Some community members in Santa Maria are getting well-deserved recognition: Tonight, the Excellence in Education Awards Gala will honor over 30 educators, staff, and students from the Santa Maria Bonita School District for their contributions.

Tonight, the Excellence in Education Awards Gala will honor over 30 educators, staff, and students from the Santa Maria Bonita School District for their contributions. Parking in downtown San Luis Obispo is about to get easier: A new system will let visitors pay at the gate or from their phone, replacing the current kiosk setup. Other downtown parking structures plan to follow suit.

A new system will let visitors pay at the gate or from their phone, replacing the current kiosk setup. Other downtown parking structures plan to follow suit. A new spot just opened in downtown San Luis Obispo: Bob Cantu’s Pizza and Sports Bar is now serving up slices at 1131 Broad Street. The sports bar will cater to all ages and feature both college and professional games.

Bob Cantu’s Pizza and Sports Bar is now serving up slices at 1131 Broad Street. The sports bar will cater to all ages and feature both college and professional games. A rain advisory is in effect for all San Luis Obispo County beaches: Officials urge people to avoid ocean water contact due to stormwater runoff, which can pose health risks. S

14 out of 18 Santa Barbara Unified School District campuses are now solar-powered, making them among the first in the nation to have their own microgrids. The $2 million project took four years to complete and is expected to save the district $14 million in energy costs over the next 28 years. The microgrids will provide backup power during outages and emergencies, while also becoming a part of the school curriculum. With the system now in place, the district is transitioning from natural gas to electric equipment for cost savings and environmental benefits.

The second annual "Let Your Light Shine" Winter Prom will take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero, welcoming anyone with special needs in San Luis Obispo County age 15 or older. Around 120 guests are expected, three times more than last year's turnout, for a night of dancing, a DJ, a photo booth, and free corsages, boutonnieres, and snacks. Free hair, makeup, and nail services are available by appointment, and all guests will be crowned as prom royalty.

Cal Poly's Polyphonics student choir is preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 6. Before that, the group will perform "Imperial Echoes: Music for Royal Occasions" at Cal Poly on March 15. Choir member Daniel Almond says rehearsals are going well as they fine-tune their performance under conductor Scott Glysson. More details on their upcoming concerts can be found on the Cal Poly Music Department website.