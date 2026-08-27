$30,000 price tag for races with no competition in Morro Bay

Two candidates for the Morro Bay City Council and the mayor are running unopposed in the November election, but will still be on the ballot.

The city could have just appointed those members and not put the races on paper, saving about $25,000 to $30,000.

“Council voted 5-0 to go ahead and put it on the ballot to allow the political process, to allow people to check the box and if someone were to want to do a write in campaign allow that to happen,” said Carla Wixom, Morro Bay Mayor.

Wixom told KSBY News that this is the second election in a row that candidates have run unopposed.

The council will look mainly the same except that Mike Gerson will replace Council Member Cydnee Edwards who’s not seeking reelection.

Wixom said there can be a lot of different reasons why people decide not to run such as time commitment and scheduling.

“But I’d like to think it’s because we’re doling a good job," Wixom said. "And we have a lot of big projects right now moving forward so having that consistency with four of us staying on will really help to keep the momentum on those projects.”

Local resident Cary Larson-Mckay said she thinks including the uncontested races on the ballot is a good thing because it gives residents name recognition.

“That may be the only time they really pay attention to who is going on to the city council that may be the only time they read their names," Larson-Mckay said. "You know if you’re kind of disengaged then that would be it.”

She did add that it’s limiting to not have options and she’d like to see more people running for offices both big and small.

“I think that not having that kind of engagement is definitely a detriment to our community," Larson-Mckay said.

The general election will take place on Nov. 3.