805 Street Outreach expands services to include free laundry

Every Monday in the Morro Bay Library parking lot, showers are offered to people in need for free, but they’ll also now be able to take care of another essential need.

Wendy Blacker, founder of 805 Street Outreach, has experienced homelessness herself.

“Complete transparency, I was a homeless drug addict for about half of my life. I was amazingly saved by my daughter eight years ago. I actually celebrate eight years clean in June,” Blacker said.

In 2019, Blacker became a drug and alcohol counselor. She later decided to step away from the position, due to it taking a toll on her mental health, and start the nonprofit that provides showers, clothes, and food to people in the homeless community.

“I’ve been where they’re at," Blacker said. "The worst thing when you’re homeless is trying to find a bathroom to go to, trying to get a hot shower. Having clean clothes —impossible.”

The non-profit has recently expanded, now offering laundry services.

Blacker said that after seeing a video of a laundry trailer in Skid Row, she started looking into what it would take to bring one to Morro Bay. A grant from the Balay Ko Foundation, which included $70,000 for the laundry trailer, made it all possible.

"This is such an accomplishment for not only Wendy and 805 Street Outreach but for the City of Morro Bay,” said Linda Winters, Lions Club President.

Jerry Whitney got help from 805 Street Outreach after losing his job due to an injury.

He said the laundry service is vital.

“I think that’s good. I think that’s really important,” Whitney said. “It’s kind of like a little community for us because we felt like we were all alone when we were homeless.”

Blacker said that 805 Street Outreach is always accepting volunteers and donations.

The services are available every Monday.