A decade on the diamond: Morro Bay High School seniors reflect on time playing together since little league

Many local high school seniors are getting ready to graduate and celebrate milestones like senior night, but for seven Morro Bay High School baseball seniors it's a bittersweet occasion.

“I’m sad that it’s coming to an end but I’m definitely happy that I’ve experienced it with them,” said Tanner Gray.

Eli, Colton, Tanner, Evan, Quentin, Cruz, and Joe started playing little league together when they were eight-years-old.

“A little club team that we’d play in the summer and the fall," said Ryan White, Morro Bay High School assistant baseball coach. "Along with our rec little league in the spring time and so these boys have been playing together for over 10 years and I’ve got roped into coaching them and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Courtesy of Kara Suzuki

Ryan white, father of Colton, formed their team called 'Best Ever,' traveling to many different places and spending countless hours together.

“We would travel a lot local and also out of state to, we went to Arizona and we would go to other out of state places to play tournaments and just play other travel ball teams in the area a lot,” said Cruz Wilkinson.

Naturally, the parents of all the boys have also become close, seeing them grow throughout the years.

“All of the boys are from Los Osos so a real small community and he would drive around and pick the other boys up and you can see them cruising all over Los Osos with six or seven different boys on the golf cart and it was just fun to watch that camaraderie that they had over the years," said Ryan Davis, father of Evan.

Their bond on and off the field has made them victorious, setting the record for most wins in school history and going all the way to the sectional championship game.

“Most high schools, they’ve only been playing with each other for not as long as us and I feel like we’ve kind of built a deeper connection than just baseball and I feel like that definitely shows when you see us playing with each other on the field,” Gray said.

Courtesy of Kara Suzuki

And after many years of sharing the diamond, the boys had their senior night.

“It’s been fun I mean hopefully we make a strong push in playoffs too so we can keep on playing with each other but eventually it’s going to come to an end so it’s kind of sad to feel that,” said Colton White.

Which is a nostalgic time for everyone.

“You hear about it as a parent that you know it goes by fast with your kids and this just shows exactly that it is."