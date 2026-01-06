After delay, Dungeness crab fishing season opens with trap reduction

As of one minute past midnight on Jan. 5, Central Coast commercial fishermen can catch Dungeness crab after the start of the season was delayed.

“As usual, it’s a complicated fishery, but it’s been delayed due to presence of humpback whales, particularly in areas kind of south of Fort Bragg," said Ryan Bartling, Senior Environmental Scientist Supervisor for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

This year, CDFW is setting a 40% trap reduction.

“Say, for instance, a boat has 100 traps that they would normally fish; they will only be able to use 60 of those pots,” Bartling said.

Bartling said that lowers the number of vertical lines in the ocean, reducing the likelihood of a humpback whale entanglement as they return from their winter breeding grounds in late March and early April.

He also said the state has a working group to help balance the interests of the fishing industry and environmental groups.

“We work with them to kind of make an informed decision about how to best manage the fishery, but also reducing that risk," Bartling said.

The season goes until June 30, but there is a possibility it could be closed early if there are a lot of entanglements.

In northern areas of the state, the season will remain closed until Jan. 15 due to health concerns over domoic acid.