Avocado and Margarita Festival returns to Morro Bay for the first time in six years

After 6 years, the Avocado and Margarita made a comeback to Morro Bay's Embarcadero on Saturday.

Guests got to enjoy California-grown avocados and handcrafted margaritas along the waterfront. The event featured vendors who were serving up unique items like Albacore-stuffed avocados and southern-fried avocado biscuit sliders.

The event also had live music and contests like avocado juggling.

Organizers say proceeds from the event will benefit the Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce and local non-profits.