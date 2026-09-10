Avocado & Margarita Street Festival returning to Morro Bay Embarcadero

The last Avocado & Margarita Festival took place in Morro Bay in 2022, but it hasn’t been held along the Embarcadero since 2019. This year, it’s making its return.

“It’s taken a lot of staff, a lot of volunteers, all of our beneficiaries; this is a community event,” said event organizer Kyle Flaherty.

Organizers say more than 85% of the event’s vendors are from the Central Coast.

That includes La Katrina restaurant, which will be participating in the event for the first time. Co-owner Wendy Morales tells KSBY News that they are looking forward to being a part of it.

“We love interacting with people. A lot of people know us because we like to talk a lot; we like to get to know our customers and make sure to bring them in as family more than anything," Morales said. "We’re a family here, so we like to interact with all the people out there."

The festival features a variety of food and drinks and, of course, avocados.

“There’s a margarita that has a whole blended avocado in it,” said Tina Clark, Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce CEO.

“Yes, there’s an avocado smash burger, an avocado lobster salad,” Flaherty added.

Morales said they’re also staying on theme with their food.

“At the festival we’re going to be providing California avocado bowl, salad bowl, we’ll also have street tacos and our guacamole tostada,” Morales said.

Temporary "no parking" signs are already posted for Saturday, and part of the Embarcadero will be shut down for the event.

“People are more than welcome to park in the area streets," Flaherty said. "They can also Uber. They can also take advantage of the Morro Bay trolley if they have an electric bike or a good old-fashioned pedal bike. We do have bike parking there, just bring your own lock.”

The event is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ticket information can be found here.