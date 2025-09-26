California residents can expect a credit on their electric bill next month

California residents who pay for electricity will see a smaller bill next month.

This is a part of the California Climate Credit, a program that has been in place since 2015. Customers get paid the credit twice a year once in April and the second time in October.

The credit comes from investor-owned utility companies that profit from selling greenhouse gas emission allowances.

"That would help a lot. It would help a lot of us a lot because I'm sure everyone knows inflation has gone crazy and a lot of us like you said are on a fixed income every little bit helps," said Alice Lovell a Morro Bay resident.

The credit is automatically added to your bill. The refunds are expected to increase starting next year with up to $60 billion going to the Electric Climate Credit through 2045.

The average credit this coming month will be about $61 per customer, totaling to about $700 million for electric residential customers and $60 million for the qualifying small business customers.

Other community members say they don't have bills that are that high to begin with.

"My house is fully solared with a complete back up battery, so I think I'm ready for whatever," said Morro Bay resident Alair Hough. "I pay with PG&E and I usually don't have a bill at all but I hope everybody gets a lower bill."