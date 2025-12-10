Caroling cops surprise kids in Morro Bay with visit from Santa Claus

Children in Morro Bay rushed outside on Tuesday night to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and his caroling cops.

Officers with the Morro Bay Police Department made their way through North Morro Bay, letting little ones know Santa was in town by sounding their sirens and playing Christmas tunes.

Kids who went outside had the chance to meet Mr. Claus and even got some early Christmas gifts.

"We came downstairs, and they were able to see Santa, and Santa gave them little gift bags with whatever it is inside—I think popcorn and candy," said Morro Bay resident Kristopher Fairchild. One of Fairchild's young sons was able to confirm, "Popcorn and candy!"

The caroling cops began their rounds on Monday and will continue spreading holiday cheer throughout South Morro Bay on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. each night.