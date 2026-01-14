City of Morro Bay swears in new city manager John Craig, after months-long search

After months of searching, Morro Bay has a new city manager, John Craig. He was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon.

“Obviously, Morro Bay is a wonderful community not only because of the amenities, national parks, the coast, etc., but it’s really good people and so I’m excited to work with staff and get to know the community and be here for long-term,” Craig said.

Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom explained that the city hired a recruiting firm in July 2025 to help screen the pool of candidates.

She shared some of the reasons why the city council chose Craig.

“I think his personality and his experience really are what moved him to the top for all five of us," Wixom said. "We felt that he was that face that we needed out in our community now as we transition."

Craig's experience includes leadership roles in Mono County, California and Los Alamos County in New Mexico.

Back in August, the city opened up a survey to see what the community wanted from the next city manager.

“Being a very engaged community that we are, they wanted someone that was forward-facing and was gonna mix well in the community and be accessible,” Wixom said.

Craig said that his first steps will include getting to know the current employees of the city to fill him in on current issues, but he already has some things in mind as well.

“Vistra and the battery storage, and offshore wind farming is an issue that’s sort of gone away but not really and then working with the school board to purchase the possible school site, I think, are really some big issues," Craig said.

Some locals shared their hopes for the city under Craig's leadership.

“Keep it as a small community where people can come and look at the otters, the otters are a huge thing here because you don’t see otters very often and you know they’re endangered,” said Nance McQueen.

Andi and Matt Scroggins are Atascadero residents now but grew up in Morro Bay and still visit the area frequently.

“Just keep it local, keep it local keep the love, and make sure we’re always supporting our locals,” Matt said.

“Works together and continues to keep this beautiful town alive and just so nice for us to visit," Andi said.