This week, you may notice the ocean waters higher than usual.

“Our beaches have three separate things going on right now. Unfortunately, they’re all happening at the same time, so they’re making those effects even worse,” said Vivian Rennie, KSBY meteorologist.

King tides, a Kelvin wave, and a storm system in the North Pacific are all taking place at the same time.

“Which could be bringing us 15 to 22-foot waves over the next couple of days," Rennie said. "Which would already be impactful; put it on top of that eight or so extra feet of water and that’s where we’re seeing the greatest concern.”

Many coastal towns are already bracing for the impact and taking precautions out of safety.

Several low-lying parking lots in Morro Bay are closed, with the city expecting to reopen them by Friday. Even though the Morro Rock parking lot looks busy now, that will soon change.

“The Morro Rock parking lot, which is behind us right now, we’re going to be closing that first thing tomorrow morning, which is Wednesday tomorrow morning," said Chris Munson, Morro Bay harbor director. "And we’ll keep that closed through Thanksgiving on Thursday and then open it again first thing Friday.”

Munson told KSBY News a large swell earlier this month pushed water all the way up to the Morro Dunes.

“So, it’s really out of an abundance of caution. We’re gonna have some issues probably along the north side of Morro Rock where the waves are overtopping, and then we also are concerned about the pit parking further up the beach,” Munson said.

Munson says that there will still be pedestrian access, but they’re encouraging people to steer clear.

“Just be overly cautious; we recommend people not going out towards the jetty or if there’s rocks underneath, you're in a bad location," Munson said. "We’ve seen a number of people just a couple weeks ago getting overtaken by waves.”

In San Simeon, State Parks has also closed the pier and low-lying parking lots.