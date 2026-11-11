Community input sought on proposed Morro Bay roundabout

A proposal is in the works to replace stop signs with a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 1 and 41, near Morro Bay High School.

“Big transportation corridor for the Morro Bay community; we have people coming in from Atascadero going through Morro Bay going back and forth, and so this is a big, highly-trafficked intersection,” said Ashton Harris, a Caltrans spokesperson.

According to the initial study completed by Caltrans in October, the Highway 1, 41, and Main Street intersections experience congestion and delays at certain times with traffic taking over available space, making it difficult for drivers and pedestrians.

The project comes with an estimated price tag of $18,555,894.

“There has been federal and state funding that has been committed to this, and as the design continues, SLOCOG will continue to apply for additional funding if needed," said Ivana Rodriguez, San Luis Opisbo Council of Governments transportation planner.

The current design would convert the two existing intersections into a roundabout.

While out near the intersection Tuesday morning, one resident told KSBY News she’d like to see a roundabout put in to help with the flow of traffic and pedestrian safety, while another person said he’d prefer to see the intersection stay the way it is.

The project is in the environmental review portion. Community input on the proposed plan is currently being sought.

“When improvement projects are happening on our state transportation system that the expectations are being met when it comes to safety, mobility, environmental considerations, and community needs,” Harris said.

The final environmental document is expected to be released in early 2027. There are still quite a few approvals needed, but if all goes as planned, Rodriguez says construction could begin during the summer of 2029 and be completed by 2030.

“It’s really important at this stage where the community can give their thoughts about the environmental documents and other things that can be incorporated during final design when we get to that point,” Rodriguez said.

A meeting on the project will be held on Thursday, November 12, and public comment can be provided on the project until November 25. More information can be found here.