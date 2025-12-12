Condo complex in Morro Bay gets extension for bird mitigation permit

At Bayshore Village in Morro Bay, residents say seagulls have been a nuisance for a long time. The Homeowners' Association (HOA) was able to get an extension on a permit that allows them to take measures to deter the birds.

“It allows them to continue to do mitigation for concerns with seagulls in the area,” said Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom.

This includes removing gull nests and eggs, treating the eggs in corn oil, which prevents them from hatching, and hazing and harassing the birds. They're also allowed to install netting on rooftops, preventing the gulls from resting on them.

One of the reasons for the permit was the large number of seagulls in the area, but according to the last permit application from 2020, residents were also getting “sick from feces and droppings on buildings and property.”

The HOA is required to follow all the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) guidelines and submit documentation detailing any action they've taken.

“Being a bird sanctuary, we want to make sure that we don’t cause harm and do things that would be irresponsible, so it’s important to us to make sure that the guidelines are followed,” Wixom said.

The mayor added that since the HOA has been allowed to take these actions, there has been a noticeable improvement.

“Usually, the gulls will find somewhere else to nest after a period of time; they just start shifting their behaviors," Wixom said. "It was very minimal the last few years that they needed to do anything, but this still allows for it.”