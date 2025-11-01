Father-son duo at Morro Bay High School lead Pirates on and off the field

The sport of football runs deep in the Dougherty family and the father-son duo help guide the Pirates at Morro Bay High School.

Sands Dougherty is a senior quarterback for the Pirates and has been playing football since the age of 10. He currently leads the state in passing yards and takes the 15th spot nationally, putting up impressive yards on the field.

“It makes me feel very happy. Especially coming from such a small area and I’m very thankful for my family because their sacrifices have been so much for me in this,” Sands said.

His dad, Robert, has been coaching at Morro Bay high for four years.

He played at Boston University in the 90s and set his own records there, leading the team to their first undefeated regular season, earning Player of the Year and eventually getting inducted into the university’s athletic Hall of Fame.

Robert Dougherty

Those experiences have helped him coach Sands and the rest of the Pirates.

“Love one another and play for each other and understand that football is not life. Life is more important than football but football is certainly important part in their life," Robert said.

Team bonding is important to Coach Robert and earlier this season they all had the chance to play in Maui, which is where the Dougherty’s used to live.

“I asked all of the kids how many people have been to Maui and maybe one person raised their hand," Robert said.

“We went up to Haleakalā the peak of the crater which is this 13,000 foot volcano and we saw the sunrise which was beautiful. It was a very fun trip overall it was good team bonding,” Sands said.

Robert Dougherty

Experiences like those have brought them closer together on the field.

“Me and Sands we’re best friends. Ever since probably our sophomore year we got really close. You know I’m in the backfield with him all the time so we have to have a lot of coordination," said Luca Macari, Morro Bay High School football player.

Although football is a big part of their lives like Robert said, the players still find time to do other things as well.

“I like to go fishing, night fishing catch some sharks off of the Cayucos Pier that’s very fun," Sands said.