Hazardous waste facility to close by the end of this month in Morro Bay

Every Saturday for the past nearly 30 years, an area off of Atascadero Road at the old sewer plant in Morro Bay has been open for household hazardous waste disposal — everything from batteries and light bulbs to paint and even oil.

“This has been like a big convenience. It’s actually been very resourceful for not just us but for a lot of people that are around here," said Brenda Martin, Morro Bay resident.

The closing of escrow on the site earlier this month means the decommissioning process will begin, and the waste facility will have to close.

“We’re in the process of developing a new location,” said Coby Skye, Integrated Waste Management Authority Executive Director.

Skye said that the Morro Bay facility is one of the busier sites they operate.

“What are we gonna do if we need to dump?" Marin asked. "Our thinking is that people might get lazy and start throwing their stuff into the garbage can and doing other things.”

Skye said that the next closest household hazardous waste facility is at Cold Canyon Landfill in San Luis Obispo. He says they’re working on hosting temporary collection events in the area until a new site is confirmed.

Retail takebacks are another option.

“You can actually bring it back to that same retailer that you purchased it from and they take that material back from you at no cost," Skye said.

Skye added that they are looking at an area near Morro Bay for a new location.

“Still working on the agreement for that site and so it’s still a little bit more time before we can announce more details but we’re very excited to be working on that," Skye said.

The waste facility will be permanently closed after July 25.