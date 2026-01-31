ICE protests prompt some Central Coast businesses to close

A nationwide ICE protest took place on Friday, Jan. 30, and many businesses decided to close up shop for the day, while others remained open.

Delaney Valente is a sales associate at Blackwater in San Luis Obispo and says she doesn’t agree with recent events involving ICE.

“I think what happened to Renee Good and Alex Pretti was really unfortunate and I don’t want things like that to happen anymore," Valente said.

KSBY caught up with her at work on Thursday, before the store closed.

“Even if they don’t support it, I think us closing is sending the right message because they won’t even have the option to choose whether or not to support. I think that that's why us closing is such a good thing because it kind of sends a message of hey, this is what we support and if you don't support it, then our morals don't align,” Valente said.

On the North Coast, Beachcomber Vintage and Volumes of Pleasure Books also closed for the day to show support for the cause.

Many other businesses shared the same thoughts, but remained open, like the Morro Bay Yarn Shop and Wayward Bakery in Los Osos, which shuttered normal business operations but stayed open to provide baked goods and coffee for whoever wanted to stop by.

The owner of the Morro Bay Yarn Shop, like several other local businesses, said they are donating a percentage of sales on Friday to the 805 Undocufund.

Along the Embarcadero in Morro Bay, Carousel Taffy's doors were also open.

“We have a lot of people that travel far and they come to little establishments that are just mom and pop shops that want to make sure that people that travel far can get what they need,” said Gina Tripp, employee at Carousel Taffy.

Tripp said the owners of the small, family-owned business feel it’s important to stay open, whether it’s during events like on Friday, holidays or even during the pandemic.

“I wish the best for everybody, you know," Tripp said. "I understand there’s a lot going on but we want to make sure that this always stays family-oriented and open for everybody."