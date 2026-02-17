Local agencies gear up to work through Presidents' Day rain storm

Rainstorms have made their way onto the Central Coast and local agencies are taking action to keep communities safe.

“For at least the last week, we’ve been keeping an eye on potential rainfall rates and severity, working with the National Weather Service,” said Scott Jalbert, San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Director.

Caltrans also got ahead of the storm.

“We even did rock scaling on U.S. 101 North of the Gaviota tunnel,” said Kevin Drabinski, Caltrans spokesperson. "We literally had a team rappel down the slope and knock off any loose rocks and debris.”

Drabinski said that although their office is closed for Presidents' Day, crews are still working on the holiday.

“Maintenance crews are on the roads doing patrols throughout the day, even on the holiday season. Especially with the wet weather that’s coming, we need to be out there to make sure that the roads are safe for the traveling public,” Drabinski said.

The Office of Emergency Services is also working this Presidents' Day.

“We’re in monitoring status. Our staff is on 24/7, keeping an eye on the situation, coordinating with the sheriff's office, other law enforcement agencies, fire agencies, along with public works,” Jalbert said.

Jalbert added that for residents who live near tributaries or creeks, it's important to keep an eye on those water levels.

“We do have some normal trouble spots around the county, Arroyo Grande Creek we keep a real close eye on and Avila Beach Road and then the Salinas River, just monitoring the levels there as well,” Jalbert said.

They both advised people to take their time on the road when it’s raining.