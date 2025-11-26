Local businesses gear up for 'Small Business Saturday' and the holiday season

People across the nation will choose to shop small and local this weekend for 'Small Business Saturday.'

“It’s important for our money to go and support local economies,” said Logan McDonald, a Morro Bay visitor from Brooklyn.

Small Business Saturday was started back in 2010 by American Express as a way to help those businesses that were struggling after the 2008 financial crisis.

The following year, the Senate passed a resolution in support of it, establishing the event on the Saturday after Thanksgiving ever since.

McDonald shared why he thinks Small Business Saturday is important.

“I don’t need the creation of new products when the products I need already exist," McDonald said. "To contribute any of those hard-earned dollars that we use typically on Black Friday to be able to support, again, local businesses and see them thrive and flourish in the midst of an economy that doesn't always support them."

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Index, 79% of small businesses say this holiday season is crucial for their yearly overall profit, which is 9% higher than last year.

Martin Vanzee and his wife have owned Treasures Antique Mall in Morro Bay for 15 years.

“You know it'll slow down for a little while but soon after, it’s the holidays, so it picks back up, but the locals support us a lot,” Vanzee said about business in the fall.

Vanzee added that because it is a holiday, the business does see an increase in shopping, and they have been doing other things to promote during this season.

“Our vendors have really promoted Christmas already and so all these booths are pretty festive," Vanzee said.

This year, Small Business Saturday will fall on Nov. 29.