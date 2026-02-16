Morro Bay bike park reaches property use agreement with PG&E

Last month, the City of Morro Bay approved a new license agreement with PG&E that will extend the location of the Morro Bay bike park off of Little Morro Creek Road for five more years.

Bonnie Johnson is President of the Morro Bay Bike Park group. In 2016, she helped open the park, which is maintained by community members who meet every first Sunday.

“I was very proud of it when it first opened and I still am very proud of it, and it is a source of pride to be able to give the community something that is so well used and so well loved by many in the community,” Johnson said.

The portion of the property that serves as the parking area and entrance to the bike park is the are being leased from PG&E. Most of the rest of the park itself is city property.

PG&E spokesperson Stephanie Magallon said they have transmission towers near the bike park.

“So, for example, outside of your home you’ll see the power poles. Those are distribution towers and then those connect to transmission towers which carry heavier loads of energy and they’re big steel towers, and so that’s what we have on that property," Magallon explained.

Under the new agreement, the Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers (CCCMB) organization will continue to be responsible for the license fees.

“This year’s agreement, they are increasing outreach costs by $50 a year for the permit and the city handles the permit as the city handles the insurance for the bike park,” Johnson said.

The past agreement expired in August, and the new agreement fees started in September at $550, increasing by $50 every year after until 2029.



2025-26: $550

2026-27: $600

2027-28: $650

2028-29: $700

2029-30: $750

Jon Richert owns Red Tail Bikes in Morro Bay and uses the bike park occasionally.

“It’s definitely exciting that the park will continue," Richert said. "Like I said, it’s a great spot for kids. It’s a great spot for giving kids somewhere to go after school or on the weekends, keep them busy."

He added that Morro Bay has a strong biking community that stays active.

“I get a lot of people that come in who have been at the bike park and maybe got a flat tire or broke their bike somehow or something and they come in for repairs to get back out there," he said.