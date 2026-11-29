For many years, big shopping days like Black Friday and then Cyber Monday have given retailers a financial boost. “Small Business Saturday” was created to support independent small businesses between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Those are really big selling days and it’s especially important here,” said Kim Winberry, WaterPlusInk Studios owner.

“It really, it kicks off the holiday season which is fun,” said Christine Ridought, Morro Made owner.

Ridought said the store features creations by local artists and told KSBY News this will be their fifth year owning the store.

“Well honestly every Saturday is a small business Saturday when you’re a small business,” Ridought said. “Today it’s been a good steady stream, but I expect it to continue. Usually it’s one of our biggest sales days of the year so it’s always exciting to walk in and figure out what it’s going to be this year.”

Just down the street, Winberry said that she has noticed the difference in foot traffic. People come to her shop looking for gifts and local art pieces.

“We have a tourist season and that tourist season runs from about March through Labor Day, and I opened up here on August 1," Winberry said. "So I kind of missed a lot of that.”

And although the studio has been open for a short amount of time, she knows it’s important for small businesses like her own.

“These days, right after Thanksgiving is kind of a place to get a boost in sales during a period of time where it’s kind of dead,” Winberry said.

Both women said that these types of events help keep their doors open, and in turn they’re able to serve the community.

“We have small businesses, but they are owner-operated," Ridought said. "For instance, my husband is up at the register right now; my mom will be here in about 15 minutes and she helps too.”

“I’m feeding off those to build this to take care of my boys and without those types of events it’s hard to do,” Winberry said.