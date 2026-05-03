Morro Bay Car Show draws classic and rare cars to downtown

Dozens of classic and rare cars rolled down Main Street and Morro Bay Boulevard Saturday for the 29th annual Morro Bay Car Show.

Cars began registering on Thursday, drawing community members to downtown Morro Bay.

Rhona and Rober Allmon, Atascadero residents, shared, "There's just the diversity of cars, lots of different cars. There's no real judging, so there's no real pressure. So yeah, we just enjoy bringing cars you don't have to stress over. And we love Morro Bay. We come here when there's no show."

The event also featured vendors and a barbecue lunch. It then concluded with an awards ceremony.